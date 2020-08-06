ZMINE Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $354,623.82 and approximately $403.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00064498 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00282652 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038980 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008657 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

