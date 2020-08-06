Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,784 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.22% of Zoetis worth $145,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,520. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.79.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

