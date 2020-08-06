Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.79.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

