Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 22,483,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,804,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

ZOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

