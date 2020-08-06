ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $402,425.69 and $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.02009447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00085882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00110664 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 784,535,037 coins and its circulating supply is 772,364,167 coins. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

