Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.82, approximately 1,268,185 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 806,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $582.37 million, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zynex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zynex by 84.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 8.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

