Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 1,534,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,740,250. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,869,617 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zynga by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Zynga by 7.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Zynga by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

