$0.09 EPS Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.14. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CARE opened at $7.17 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

