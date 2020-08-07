$0.09 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,909 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,380. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $54,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $21,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,627,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,915,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 11,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

