$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.72% and a negative net margin of 97.83%.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.60. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

