$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.47. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:STL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,096. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,451 shares of company stock worth $72,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

