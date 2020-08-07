$0.52 EPS Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

