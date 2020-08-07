$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,692 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

