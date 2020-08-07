$0.69 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.81. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 323,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,478. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,341 shares in the company, valued at $19,276,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,525. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

