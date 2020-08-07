-$0.92 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 27.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $139.20. 11,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,202. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. Nevro has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $148.05.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

