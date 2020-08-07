0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. 0Chain has a market cap of $8.59 million and $96,401.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002282 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

