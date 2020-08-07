113,390 Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Altice USA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 369,095 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,232,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock worth $114,681,798. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.