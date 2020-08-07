13,258 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 152.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Universal Display stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

