169,517 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned 1.11% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of FCOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,070. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

