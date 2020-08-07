220,000 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. AGNC Investment comprises 1.1% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,386. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.48% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

