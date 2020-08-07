269,376 Shares in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,071,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

