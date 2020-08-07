297,116 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 297,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,512,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.23% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

