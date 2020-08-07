30dc (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Shares Down 15.6%

30dc Inc (OTCMKTS:TDCH) fell 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

30dc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDCH)

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

