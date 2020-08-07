$444.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $444.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $394.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $308,402.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,535.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock worth $3,869,617 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zynga by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 486,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Zynga by 63.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Zynga by 35.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

