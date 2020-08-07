$483.87 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $483.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $495.04 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $483.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $112.85 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $3,393,644. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

