53,350 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,001,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 6,258,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

