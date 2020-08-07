$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 million and the lowest is $100,000.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $17.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.58 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $128.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%.

KALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

