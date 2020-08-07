98,856 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

