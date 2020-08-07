99,291 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,703.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $99,129 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

ORI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

