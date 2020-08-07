Aave Market Cap Reaches $471.45 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, ABCC, Gate.io and IDEX. Aave has a total market capitalization of $471.45 million and approximately $53.11 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.04975365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Alterdice, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.