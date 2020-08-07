Abattis Bioceuticals (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 37,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 532,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATTBF)

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, and markets ingredients and formulas for use in the biopharma, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and animal nutrition markets in Canada. It is also involved in the possession of cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts; and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.