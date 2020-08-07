Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. 3,141,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.