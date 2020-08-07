Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 412.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,826. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

