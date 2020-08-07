Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. Ability shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 6,459 shares trading hands.

About Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

