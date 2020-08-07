Abulaba (AAA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 187.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $1,206.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.04993262 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.