Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $282,912.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $282,912.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitForex, CoinPlace, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinExchange, Indodax, DDEX, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

