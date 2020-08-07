Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

AXDX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $16.74. 19,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 89,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $842,460.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 514,502 shares of company stock worth $4,910,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,133 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

