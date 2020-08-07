Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,912. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

