Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

XLRN opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

