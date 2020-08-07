Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XLRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.53. 5,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,912. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

