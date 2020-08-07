Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.99

Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.99 and traded as high as $70.00. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 3,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Access Intelligence alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and a PE ratio of -13.65.

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX (3.91) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter.

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.