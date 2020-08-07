ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,992. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

About ACCOR S A/S

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

