Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACOR. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

