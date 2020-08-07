Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.66. Acquired Sales shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

