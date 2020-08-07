Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.43

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $11.94. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 2,736 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 197.6% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 775,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 514,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 179,156 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 196,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,773 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

