AdEx (ADX) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.54 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and $4.54 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,161,650 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.