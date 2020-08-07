ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 30,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

