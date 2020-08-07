ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADDYY traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.84. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,851,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

