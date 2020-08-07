adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($325.84) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €252.89 ($284.15).

Shares of ADS opened at €244.30 ($274.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €237.80. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

