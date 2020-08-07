adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €198.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €198.00 ($222.47) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($246.07) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €252.89 ($284.15).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €244.30 ($274.49) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €237.80. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.